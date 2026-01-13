UL Monroe hosts Troy after Ngnawo’s 21-point showing

Troy Trojans (13-3, 4-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-8, 2-4 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (13-3, 4-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-8, 2-4 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy faces UL Monroe after Fortuna Ngnawo scored 21 points in Troy’s 86-64 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Warhawks have gone 6-1 at home. UL Monroe ranks third in the Sun Belt with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Marcavia Shavers averaging 3.3.

The Trojans are 4-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy is 11-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UL Monroe’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Troy allows. Troy has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of UL Monroe have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shavers is averaging 8.9 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Warhawks. Jazmine Jackson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ngnawo is averaging 15.5 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Emani Jenkins is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 59.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 10.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 88.0 points, 48.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

