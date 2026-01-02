UL Monroe hosts Arkansas State following Rose’s 23-point performance

Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-3, 3-0 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (6-6, 1-2 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 1…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-3, 3-0 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (6-6, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits UL Monroe after Crislyn Rose scored 23 points in Arkansas State’s 91-83 win against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles.

The Warhawks are 6-0 in home games. UL Monroe ranks sixth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Marcavia Shavers leads the Warhawks with 7.4 boards.

The Red Wolves are 3-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is sixth in the Sun Belt with 14.1 assists per game led by Rose averaging 3.8.

UL Monroe is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than UL Monroe has allowed to its opponents (41.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: J’Mani Ingram is shooting 43.1% and averaging 10.8 points for the Warhawks. Jazmine Jackson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wynter Rogers is averaging 6.2 points, seven rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Red Wolves. Mia Tarver is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 58.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Red Wolves: 10-0, averaging 80.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 15.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

