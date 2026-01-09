UL Monroe faces Southern Miss following Lewis’ 25-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-14, 0-5 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-7, 4-1 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3…

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-14, 0-5 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-7, 4-1 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe faces Southern Miss after Krystian Lewis scored 25 points in UL Monroe’s 85-79 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Golden Eagles are 5-1 on their home court. Southern Miss is sixth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 34.1 rebounds. Djahi Binet paces the Golden Eagles with 7.0 boards.

The Warhawks are 0-5 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe is fifth in the Sun Belt with 13.4 assists per game led by Lewis averaging 3.0.

Southern Miss scores 76.3 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 83.4 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe averages 74.5 points per game, 1.4 more than the 73.1 Southern Miss gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Brumfield is averaging 8.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. Tylik Weeks is averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games.

Lavell Brodnex is averaging 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Warhawks. Lewis is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 77.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

