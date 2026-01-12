UIC visits Northern Iowa after overtime win against Illinois State

UIC Flames (7-10, 2-4 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-5, 4-2 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UIC Flames (7-10, 2-4 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-5, 4-2 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Northern Iowa after the Flames took down the Illinois State Redbirds 63-59 in overtime.

The Panthers have gone 8-2 at home. Northern Iowa is the top team in the MVC in team defense, giving up 59.5 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Flames are 2-4 in MVC play. UIC averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Northern Iowa makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than UIC has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). UIC scores 15.8 more points per game (75.3) than Northern Iowa gives up (59.5).

The Panthers and Flames match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Campbell is averaging 13.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Panthers. Leon Bond III is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 13.1 points for the Flames. Andy Johnson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Flames: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.