UIC visits Northern Iowa after overtime win against Illinois State

UIC Flames (7-10, 2-4 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-5, 4-2 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Northern Iowa after the Flames took down the Illinois State Redbirds 63-59 in overtime.

The Panthers have gone 8-2 at home. Northern Iowa is the top team in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.5 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Flames are 2-4 in conference games. UIC ranks eighth in the MVC shooting 30.6% from 3-point range.

Northern Iowa averages 69.6 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 71.8 UIC allows. UIC has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Campbell is averaging 13.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Panthers. Leon Bond III is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ahmad Henderson II is shooting 37.5% and averaging 13.1 points for the Flames. Josiah Hammons is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Flames: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

