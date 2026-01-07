UIC visits Illinois State after Washington’s 23-point game

UIC Flames (7-8, 2-2 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (7-8, 1-3 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts UIC after Doneelah Washington scored 23 points in Illinois State’s 75-68 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Redbirds have gone 6-0 in home games. Illinois State scores 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Flames are 2-2 in MVC play. UIC is ninth in the MVC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Magdalena Winter averaging 2.0.

Illinois State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UIC gives up. UIC averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Illinois State gives up.

The Redbirds and Flames face off Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Washington is scoring 14.2 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Redbirds. Addison Martin is averaging 12.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Jessica Carrothers is shooting 51.6% and averaging 18.0 points for the Flames. Sara Zabrecky is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

