UIC visits Dease and Valparaiso

UIC Flames (5-9, 0-3 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-8, 0-3 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on UIC after Owen Dease scored 26 points in Valparaiso’s 75-70 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Beacons are 5-3 in home games. Valparaiso ranks fourth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 34.8 rebounds. Shon Tupuola leads the Beacons with 6.9 boards.

The Flames are 0-3 in MVC play. UIC ranks seventh in the MVC shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

Valparaiso scores 71.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 74.2 UIC allows. UIC averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Valparaiso gives up.

The Beacons and Flames face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakim Chaney is averaging 10.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Beacons. Dease is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 14.1 points for the Flames. Josiah Hammons is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Flames: 2-8, averaging 75.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

