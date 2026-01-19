UIC takes on Evansville after Johnson’s 21-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (5-14, 1-7 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-10, 4-4 MVC) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC…

Evansville Purple Aces (5-14, 1-7 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-10, 4-4 MVC)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on Evansville after Andy Johnson scored 21 points in UIC’s 74-67 win over the Drake Bulldogs.

The Flames have gone 5-3 at home. UIC ranks sixth in the MVC with 14.1 assists per game led by Ahmad Henderson II averaging 2.4.

The Purple Aces have gone 1-7 against MVC opponents. Evansville is 1-2 in one-possession games.

UIC’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Evansville allows. Evansville has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henderson is averaging 12.9 points for the Flames. Josiah Hammons is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Connor Turnbull is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Alex Hemenway is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 67.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

