UIC hosts Quinn and Drake

Drake Bulldogs (9-9, 3-4 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-10, 3-4 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits…

Drake Bulldogs (9-9, 3-4 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-10, 3-4 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits UIC after Jalen Quinn scored 21 points in Drake’s 76-73 overtime win against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Flames are 4-3 in home games. UIC has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 in MVC play. Drake scores 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

UIC’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Drake gives up. Drake averages 5.2 more points per game (76.4) than UIC allows (71.2).

The Flames and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Hammons averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Abdul Momoh is shooting 73.6% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Okku Federiko is averaging 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Quinn is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.