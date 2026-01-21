UIC hosts Illinois State following Washington’s 29-point outing

Illinois State Redbirds (10-8, 4-3 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-10, 3-4 MVC) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois…

Illinois State Redbirds (10-8, 4-3 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-10, 3-4 MVC)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State visits UIC after Doneelah Washington scored 29 points in Illinois State’s 93-74 victory against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Flames have gone 4-5 in home games. UIC is eighth in the MVC with 12.3 assists per game led by Jessica Carrothers averaging 4.0.

The Redbirds have gone 4-3 against MVC opponents. Illinois State has a 1-6 record against opponents over .500.

UIC is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

The Flames and Redbirds meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sara Zabrecky is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 5.2 points. Carrothers is shooting 54.2% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

Bella Finnegan is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 5.4 points. Washington is shooting 50.7% and averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

