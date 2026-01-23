UIC Flames take on the Bradley Braves, look for 6th straight win

UIC Flames (10-10, 5-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (14-7, 7-3 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC…

UIC Flames (10-10, 5-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (14-7, 7-3 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC seeks to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Flames take on Bradley.

The Braves have gone 10-1 at home. Bradley ranks sixth in the MVC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Timoty van der Knaap averaging 1.6.

The Flames have gone 5-4 against MVC opponents. UIC is eighth in the MVC scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Bradley scores 78.0 points, 8.1 more per game than the 69.9 UIC gives up. UIC averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Bradley allows.

The Braves and Flames square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Johnson is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Braves. Demarion Burch is averaging 11.3 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games.

Josiah Hammons is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 7.1 points. Abdul Momoh is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.