Uelmen’s 26 lead North Dakota over South Dakota 96-80

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Greyson Uelmen scored 26 points as North Dakota beat South Dakota 96-80 on Saturday.

Uelmen went 10 of 17 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Fightin’ Hawks (10-12, 4-2 Summit League). Garrett Anderson scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Eli King shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Jordan Crawford led the way for the Coyotes (10-10, 2-3) with 24 points and four assists. Isaac Bruns added 21 points for South Dakota. Cameron Fens had 13 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

