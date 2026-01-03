Uelmen’s 17 lead North Dakota over South Dakota State 90-87 in OT

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Greyson Uelmen had 17 points in North Dakota’s 90-87 overtime win against South Dakota State…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Greyson Uelmen had 17 points in North Dakota’s 90-87 overtime win against South Dakota State on Saturday.

Uelmen shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Fighting Hawks (8-10, 2-0 Summit League). Anthony Smith III scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and added five assists. Zach Kraft finished 4 of 9 from 3-point range to finish with 14 points.

Joe Sayler led the Jackrabbits (8-9, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 27 points. Jaden Jackson added 22 points, six rebounds and two steals for South Dakota State. Damon Wilkinson also had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The game was tied at 79 at the end of regulation. Garrett Anderson’s 3-pointer with 17 seconds left in overtime gave North Dakota an 88-87 lead and Uelmen added two free throws with eight seconds remaining.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.