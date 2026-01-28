Uelmen leads North Dakota against St. Thomas after 30-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (12-12, 6-2 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (17-5, 6-1 Summit League) Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits St. Thomas after Greyson Uelmen scored 30 points in North Dakota’s 93-86 victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Tommies have gone 10-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 6-2 against conference opponents. North Dakota is fourth in the Summit League with 30.9 rebounds per game led by Eli King averaging 5.4.

St. Thomas’ average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

The Tommies and Fightin’ Hawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Minessale is scoring 19.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Tommies. Nick Janowski is averaging 19.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Uelmen is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. King is averaging 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 9-1, averaging 87.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

