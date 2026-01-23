UCSD visits UC Irvine after Hernandez’s 20-point game

UCSD Tritons (12-6, 7-1 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (17-2, 8-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (12-6, 7-1 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (17-2, 8-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine faces UCSD after Hunter Hernandez scored 20 points in UC Irvine’s 74-68 win against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Anteaters have gone 10-0 in home games. UC Irvine is 13-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Tritons are 7-1 against Big West opponents. UCSD averages 14.5 assists per game to lead the Big West, paced by Dymonique Maxie with 4.3.

UC Irvine makes 40.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than UCSD has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). UCSD has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 34.4% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

The Anteaters and Tritons face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez is shooting 40.4% and averaging 19.3 points for the Anteaters. Jada Wynn is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Erin Condron is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Tritons. Sabrina Ma is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 10-0, averaging 74.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 12.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

