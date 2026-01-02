UCSD visits Hawaii following Smith’s 21-point game

UCSD Tritons (7-5, 2-0 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (6-7, 0-3 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCSD Tritons (7-5, 2-0 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (6-7, 0-3 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD plays Hawaii after Rosa Smith scored 21 points in UCSD’s 75-54 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Rainbow Wahine are 5-4 in home games. Hawaii is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tritons are 2-0 in Big West play. UCSD scores 69.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

Hawaii’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UCSD allows. UCSD averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Hawaii allows.

The Rainbow Wahine and Tritons match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Flavell is averaging 13.5 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Keiara Curtis is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games.

Sabrina Ma is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 12.5 points. Erin Condron is shooting 56.9% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Tritons: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.