UCSD visits CSU Northridge after Fofana’s 22-point outing

UCSD Tritons (15-7, 5-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (12-10, 5-5 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays UCSD after Mahmoud Fofana scored 22 points in CSU Northridge’s 94-78 win against the UC Davis Aggies.

The Matadors have gone 9-1 at home. CSU Northridge is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tritons are 5-5 in conference games. UCSD is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

CSU Northridge’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game UCSD gives up. UCSD has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

The Matadors and Tritons meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Hughes Jr. is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 18.5 points and 1.9 steals. Josh O’Garro is averaging 16 points and 9.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Alex Chaikin averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Bol Dengdit is averaging 11.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 5-5, averaging 83.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Tritons: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

