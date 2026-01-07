UCSD visits CSU Fullerton following Jones’ 21-point game

UCSD Tritons (8-5, 3-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (7-7, 3-1 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (8-5, 3-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (7-7, 3-1 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton takes on UCSD after Cristina Jones scored 21 points in CSU Fullerton’s 64-51 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Titans are 4-3 on their home court. CSU Fullerton ranks fifth in the Big West in team defense, giving up 63.1 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Tritons are 3-0 against Big West opponents. UCSD is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 37.0% UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD averages 6.4 more points per game (69.5) than CSU Fullerton gives up (63.1).

The Titans and Tritons face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 49.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Titans. Jana Falsdottir is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Erin Condron is averaging 14.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Tritons. Sabrina Ma is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 16.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Tritons: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.