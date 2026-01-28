UCSB visits UCSD following Mahaney’s 21-point game

UCSB Gauchos (13-7, 6-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (15-6, 5-4 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCSB Gauchos (13-7, 6-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (15-6, 5-4 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on UCSD after Aidan Mahaney scored 21 points in UCSB’s 74-71 win against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Tritons are 5-4 on their home court. UCSD scores 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Gauchos are 6-3 in conference matchups. UCSB is 3-1 in one-possession games.

UCSD averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.1 per game UCSB allows. UCSB averages 9.0 more points per game (80.0) than UCSD gives up (71.0).

The Tritons and Gauchos match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Chaikin is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 10.6 points. Bol Dengdit is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mahaney is shooting 45.4% and averaging 14.8 points for the Gauchos. CJ Shaw is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

