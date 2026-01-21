UCSB visits McManus and Cal Poly

UCSB Gauchos (13-3, 5-2 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-14, 1-6 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10…

UCSB Gauchos (13-3, 5-2 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-14, 1-6 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly faces UCSB after Vanessa McManus scored 22 points in Cal Poly’s 86-46 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine.

The Mustangs are 3-4 in home games. Cal Poly is seventh in the Big West with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Nora Perez averaging 1.6.

The Gauchos have gone 5-2 against Big West opponents. UCSB scores 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Cal Poly scores 58.2 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 60.2 UCSB gives up. UCSB averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Cal Poly allows.

The Mustangs and Gauchos face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McManus is scoring 19.2 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Mustangs. Charish Thompson is averaging 11.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the last 10 games.

Olivia Bradley is averaging 14 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Gauchos. Zoe Borter is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 50.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Gauchos: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.