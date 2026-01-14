UCSB visits CSU Bakersfield after Little’s 20-point outing

UCSB Gauchos (9-7, 2-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-10, 2-4 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (9-7, 2-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-10, 2-4 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces CSU Bakersfield after Miro Little scored 20 points in UCSB’s 93-86 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Roadrunners are 6-3 in home games. CSU Bakersfield has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gauchos are 2-3 in Big West play. UCSB ranks sixth in the Big West with 15.1 assists per game led by Aidan Mahaney averaging 2.8.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UCSB allows. UCSB averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up.

The Roadrunners and Gauchos square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailin Smith is shooting 34.2% and averaging 15.1 points for the Roadrunners. Jaden Alexander is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Mahaney is shooting 43.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Gauchos. Zion Sensley is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

