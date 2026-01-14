UCSB plays CSU Bakersfield in conference matchup

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-10, 1-5 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (12-2, 4-1 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-10, 1-5 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (12-2, 4-1 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Olivia Bradley and UCSB host Chrishawn Coleman and CSU Bakersfield in Big West action Thursday.

The Gauchos have gone 4-1 at home. UCSB has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-5 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when winning the turnover battle.

UCSB averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 5.6 per game CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 61.1 points per game, 1.9 more than the 59.2 UCSB gives up to opponents.

The Gauchos and Roadrunners meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Borter is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Gauchos. Jessica Grant is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Coleman is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 17.1 points and 2.3 steals. Maria Dias is shooting 35.7% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

