UCSB knocks off CSU Bakersfield 75-69

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Colin Smith’s 16 points helped UCSB defeat CSU Bakersfield 75-69 on Thursday.

Smith shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line for the Gauchos (10-7, 3-3 Big West Conference). Zion Sensley added 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc while they also had eight rebounds. Miro Little shot 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Roadrunners (8-11, 2-5) were led by Mike Price, who recorded 14 points and two steals. Jaden Alexander added 13 points for CSU Bakersfield. Ron Jessamy also recorded 12 points and eight rebounds.

