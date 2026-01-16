UCSB hosts Hawaii after Nemeiksa’s 21-point game

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-3, 5-1 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (10-7, 3-3 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-3, 5-1 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (10-7, 3-3 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii plays UCSB after Gytis Nemeiksa scored 21 points in Hawaii’s 86-66 victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Gauchos are 6-2 on their home court. UCSB averages 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Rainbow Warriors are 5-1 in Big West play. Hawaii averages 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game.

UCSB makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Hawaii has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of UCSB have averaged.

The Gauchos and Rainbow Warriors meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is averaging 14.2 points for the Gauchos. Zion Sensley is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaac Johnson is shooting 51.1% and averaging 12.8 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Quandre Bullock is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

