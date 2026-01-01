UCSB faces CSU Fullerton for conference matchup

UCSB Gauchos (9-4, 2-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (5-9, 0-2 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (9-4, 2-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (5-9, 0-2 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -4.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Aidan Mahaney and UCSB visit Joshua Ward and CSU Fullerton in Big West play.

The Titans have gone 3-2 in home games. CSU Fullerton has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gauchos are 2-0 in Big West play. UCSB scores 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.9% UCSB allows to opponents. UCSB averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.5 per game CSU Fullerton allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ward is scoring 15.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Titans. Landon Seaman is averaging 15.0 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 60.4% over the last 10 games.

Mahaney averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Zion Sensley is averaging 10 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 87.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.