UConn extends winning streak against Seton Hall to 43 games with 92-52 victory

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Sarah Strong scored 17 points, reserve Blanca Quinonez added 16 points and Azzi Fudd broke…

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Sarah Strong scored 17 points, reserve Blanca Quinonez added 16 points and Azzi Fudd broke out of a brief shooting slump with 14 points as No. 1 UConn beat Seton Hall 92-52 on Saturday.

UConn ran its winning streak against Seton Hall to 43 games. The Pirates last beat the Huskies January 5, 1994.

Quinonez was 7 for 9 from the field and had five rebounds and four assists for UConn (21-0, 11-0 Big East). Allie Ziebell scored 11 points for the Huskies, who received 45 bench points.

Mariana Valenzuela led Seton Hall (14-6, 8-3 Big East) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Savannah Catalon added 11 points for the Pirates, who had their four-game win streak halted.

Fudd, who shot 5 for 23 from 3-point distance in UConn’s three previous games, started the game 4 for 4 from the field. She didn’t miss her first shot until there was 5:54 left in the first half. She was 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Huskies coach Geno Auriemma rested Fudd and Strong in the fourth quarter with UConn ahead 73-41.

The Huskies’ pressure forced 27 turnovers leading to 37 points. UConn recorded 25 assists, marking the 20th straight game with at least 20 assists.

NO. 8 LOUISVILLE 85, BOSTON COLLEGE 56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mackenly Randolph tied her career-high with 13 points to lead Louisville to a victory over Boston College.

The Cardinals (19-3, 9-0 Atlantic Coast) extended their winning streak to 12 games and have won 15 of their last 16 games.

Louisville jumped out to a 10-0 lead with 5:51 left in the opening quarter and made seven of their first 10 shots. Meanwhile, Boston College (4-18, 0-9) hit just one of their first eight shots and finished the first quarter with more turnovers — four — than baskets — three.

Randolph, a 6-foot sophomore forward, scored 10 points in the first half. The daughter of former NBA All-Star Zach Randolph finished 5 of 7 from the field and has scored in double figures in a career-high three straight games.

Tajianna Roberts added 11 points and six assists, and Skylar Jones also scored 11 for the Cardinals. Louisville shot 54.7% from the field, its second-best performance this season despite going just 4 of 15 in the fourth quarter.

All 12 Louisville players who got into the game scored, and that helped the Cardinals to an 81-39 lead with less than six minutes left.

NO. 9 TCU 67, UCF 50

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 17 points to lead TCU to a victory over UCF.

TCU won for the fifth time in six games and rebounded from its second loss of the season, a 71-69 decision against No. 12 Ohio State on Monday that snapped a four-game winning streak.

Miles shot 7 of 10 from the field and added six rebounds and six assists for the Horned Frogs (19-2, 7-1 Big 12).

Donovyn Hunter scored 12 points and Taylor Bigby added 11. Marta Suarez finished with eight points, seven rebounds and two steals, while Clara Silva added eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

TCU entered the game second in college basketball in field goal percentage defense (.321), and held the Knights to 33% (20 of 60) shooting.

Mahogany Chandler-Roberts led the Knights (10-10, 2-7) with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, and added six rebounds. Khyala Ngodu had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

GEORGIA 72, NO. 11 KENTUCKY 67

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Dani Carnegie and Rylie Theuerkauf scored 19 points each and Georgia led nearly wire-to-wire in a victory over Kentucky.

A 3-pointer from Kaelyn Carroll gave the Wildcats their only lead of the game, 42-39 with 5 1/2 minutes remaining in the third quarter. Georgia scored the next seven points and went on to lead 52-50 heading to the fourth. The teams combined to make 10 3s in the quarter, six of them by Kentucky.

The Lady Bulldogs led 60-55 with 5:45 remaining before defense took over and neither team scored in the next three minutes. Mia Woolfolk’s jumper gave Georgia a seven-point lead with 2:34 remaining then Amelia Hassett’s 3 got the Wildcats within 62-58. It was the last made basket before another 3 by Hassett got Kentucky within 70-67 with eight seconds to go.

Carnegie finished off the win with a pair of free throws for Georgia. The Lady Bulldogs made 18 of 20 free throws.

Woolfolk had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Trinity Turner scored 14 points for Georgia (18-3, 4-3 SEC).

NO. 19 TEXAS TECH 77, UTAH 49

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Snudda Collins scored 28 points off the bench, and Texas Tech women rolled past Utah.

Collins had 20 points by halftime, going 4 for 4 from behind the arc in the first half as the Lady Raiders built a commanding 39-20 lead. Texas Tech shot 52% from the field and 45% from 3-point range while holding Utah to 33% shooting and just 3 of 16 from deep.

Texas Tech put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring the Utes 25-12 to push the margin past 30. The Lady Raiders led 64-32 entering the fourth and never allowed Utah to threaten.

Bailey Maupin added 15 points for Texas Tech (20-2, 7-2 Big 12), and Jada Malone scored 11 off the bench. Gemma Nuñez pulled down nine rebounds and dished out five assists as the Lady Raiders forced 18 turnovers and finished with 12 steals.

Reese Ross led Utah (14-6, 5-3) with 13 points and nine rebounds. Lani White scored 10 points.

NO. 20 PRINCETON 58, BROWN 49

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Fadima Tall scored 12 points and Princeton won its 15th consecutive game, defeating Brown.

Princeton led 47-43 halfway through the fourth quarter before Tall and Olivia Hutcherson led a quick six-point run that gave the Tigers a 54-43 lead with 3 1/2 minutes left in the game. Skye Belker hit four free throws in the final minute to close out the victory.

Belker finished with 11 points, and Toby Nweke added 10 for Princeton (17-1, 5-0 Ivy League). Tall grabbed eight rebounds and Ashley Chea had seven assists.

Grace Arnolie, the Ivy League scoring leader at 18.6 points per game, scored 14 points and Alyssa Moreland had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (11-6, 3-2).

After trailing 15-9 through one quarter, the Tigers went on a 12-0 tear in the second quarter, holding Brown scoreless until Moreland’s layup with two minutes remaining in the half. Princeton led 24-20 at halftime.

NO. 21 DUKE 95, PITTSBURGH 41

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Toby Fournier scored 19 points, reserve Arianna Roberson had 19 points in a double-double and Duke overwhelmed Pittsburgh for the Blue Devils’ 11th straight win.

Roberson, a freshman, was 9-of-15 shooting and matched her high of 12 rebounds for her first double-double. Riley Nelson also posted her first double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Delaney Thomas scored 16 points and Taina Mair added 12 for the Blue Devils (14-6, 9-0 ACC), who share first place with No. 8 Louisville.

Mikayla Johnson led the Panthers (8-14, 1-7) with 15 points.

Duke scored the first seven points of the game and Pittsburgh’s first made basket came with 3:50 remaining in the first quarter. Duke led 9-4 at that point then made 6 of 8 shots to finish the quarter. The Blue Devils led 22-8 after one.

Duke shot 68% in the second quarter and finished the half on a 19-4 run, building a 51-16 halftime lead.

NO. 22 WEST VIRGINIA 91, BYU 77

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Sydney Woodley had 23 points and Gia Cooke scored 21 as West Virginia overcame a 13-point deficit to beat BYU.

Woodley made 6 of 7 shots and 11 of 12 free throws for the Mountaineers (17-4, 7-2 Big 12 Conference), adding four steals. Cooke hit four 3-pointers and handed out four assists.

Carter McCray posted her first double-double this season for West Virginia with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Harrison pitched in with 11 points, six assists and four steals and Kierra Wheeler also scored 11.

Sophomore Delaney Gibb scored a season-high 28 for the Cougars (15-5, 4-4). Reserve Olivia Hamlin scored 13 and Marya Hudgins had 10 points, seven rebounds and six of BYU’s 25 turnovers.

Hamlin hit a 3-pointer and Bolanie Yussuf scored in the paint to cap a 20-7 game-opening run for BYU. Cooke hit a 3-pointer to spark a 9-1 run and West Virginia closed within 21-16 after one quarter.

The Mountaineers used a 15-3 second-quarter run to take a 35-32 lead on the way to a 41-38 advantage at halftime.

NO. 24 NEBRASKA 81, ILLINOIS 75

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Britt Prince scored 20 points, Logan Nissley and Jessica Petrie each scored 15 points and Nebraska held off Illinois.

Reserve Petra Bozan scored 11 points for the Cornhuskers (15-5, 4-5 Big Ten) who shot 49% (27 of 55).

Cearah Parchment scored 25 points, Berry Wallace scored 22 points, Destiny Jackson 13 and reserve Maddie Webber 11 for Illinois (15-5, 5-4).

Prince’s short jumper not a minute into the second half gave Nebraska its largest lead of the game at 43-24. The Illini got within 56-44 at the end of three quarters, but not until late in the fourth did they become a threat.

Jackson made two foul shots with 2:30 left to get Illinois within double figures for the first time since early in the first. Parchment made 1 of 2 foul shots and Jackson made two more to make it 71-65 with 1:45 left but the Illini couldn’t get any closer.

Amiah Hargrove’s 3-pointer with 5:18 left in the first quarter gave Nebraska a 9-7 lead and started a 10-0 Cornhuskers run. They led for the remainder.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.