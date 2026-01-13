UCLA visits Dilione and Penn State

UCLA Bruins (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-7, 0-5 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30…

UCLA Bruins (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-7, 0-5 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State plays UCLA after Freddie Filione V scored 25 points in Penn State’s 93-85 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Nittany Lions have gone 7-3 at home. Penn State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bruins are 3-2 in conference play. UCLA has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Penn State scores 78.1 points, 9.0 more per game than the 69.1 UCLA allows. UCLA averages 78.9 points per game, 3.5 more than the 75.4 Penn State allows.

The Nittany Lions and Bruins square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dilione is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Nittany Lions. Kayden Mingo is averaging 12.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games.

Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 17.5 points for the Bruins. Donovan Dent is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

