UCLA takes home win streak into matchup with Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (15-6, 7-3 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA hosts Indiana trying to extend its nine-game home winning streak.

The Bruins are 12-0 in home games. UCLA ranks sixth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 68.5 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Hoosiers have gone 5-5 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 17.2 assists per game led by Conor Enright averaging 4.3.

UCLA makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Indiana has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 18.2 points and 5.3 rebounds. Trent Perry is shooting 41.1% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Enright is averaging 4.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Hoosiers. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

