UCLA hosts No. 5 Purdue after Bilodeau’s 30-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (17-1, 7-0 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Boilermakers (17-1, 7-0 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA plays No. 5 Purdue after Tyler Bilodeau scored 30 points in UCLA’s 86-74 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Bruins are 10-0 in home games. UCLA is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Boilermakers have gone 7-0 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue averages 20.7 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Braden Smith with 9.3.

UCLA makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Purdue scores 15.6 more points per game (85.1) than UCLA gives up (69.5).

The Bruins and Boilermakers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bilodeau is averaging 18.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bruins. Donovan Dent is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Smith is averaging 14.7 points, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Boilermakers. Oscar Cluff is averaging 13 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.