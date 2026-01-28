Uche leads Syracuse against Georgia Tech after 27-point performance

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-12, 4-5 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (16-4, 6-3 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-12, 4-5 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (16-4, 6-3 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on Georgia Tech after Izoje Uche scored 27 points in Syracuse’s 77-71 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Orange are 12-2 in home games. Syracuse averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.7 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-5 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech is 1-3 in one-possession games.

Syracuse’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech scores 5.1 more points per game (65.8) than Syracuse allows to opponents (60.7).

The Orange and Yellow Jackets square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Uche is averaging 14.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Orange. Dominique Onu is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Brianna Turnage is averaging five points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Yellow Jackets. Talayah Walker is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 11.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.