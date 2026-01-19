UCF visits No. 2 Iowa State after Momcilovic’s 34-point performance

UCF Knights (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (16-2, 3-2 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

UCF Knights (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (16-2, 3-2 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Iowa State hosts UCF after Milan Momcilovic scored 34 points in Iowa State’s 79-70 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cyclones are 10-0 in home games. Iowa State averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 15-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Knights have gone 3-2 against Big 12 opponents. UCF ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 16.7 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 7.4.

Iowa State makes 50.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than UCF has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). UCF has shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The Cyclones and Knights match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Momcilovic is shooting 54.2% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 18.1 points. Joshua Jefferson is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Riley Kugel is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Knights. Fulks is averaging 16.8 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Knights: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

