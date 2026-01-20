UCF visits No. 14 Baylor following Yancy’s 25-point game

UCF Knights (10-8, 2-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (17-3, 6-1 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCF Knights (10-8, 2-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (17-3, 6-1 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits No. 14 Baylor after Summer Yancy scored 25 points in UCF’s 74-68 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bears are 10-1 on their home court. Baylor ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Darianna Littlepage-Buggs averaging 3.3.

The Knights have gone 2-5 against Big 12 opponents. UCF ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Khyala Ngodu averaging 1.9.

Baylor makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than UCF has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). UCF averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Baylor allows.

The Bears and Knights match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taliah Scott is averaging 20.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Bears. Littlepage-Buggs is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Leah Harmon is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.6 points for the Knights. Ngodu is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

