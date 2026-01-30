UCF visits Iowa State following Crooks’ 33-point outing

UCF Knights (10-10, 2-7 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-5, 5-5 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

UCF Knights (10-10, 2-7 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-5, 5-5 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State faces UCF after Audi Crooks scored 33 points in Iowa State’s 84-70 victory against the Texas Tech Lady Raiders.

The Cyclones have gone 12-2 at home. Iowa State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Knights are 2-7 in Big 12 play. UCF is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

Iowa State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 5.0 per game UCF gives up. UCF averages 65.3 points per game, 1.0 more than the 64.3 Iowa State gives up to opponents.

The Cyclones and Knights face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crooks is scoring 26.6 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Cyclones. Jada Williams is averaging 17.7 points and 8.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Leah Harmon is averaging 15.7 points for the Knights. Khyala Ngodu is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 58.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.