UCF hosts Arizona State after Odum’s 33-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-9, 2-5 Big 12) at UCF Knights (15-4, 4-3 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State plays UCF after Moe Odum scored 33 points in Arizona State’s 82-68 victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Knights are 10-2 on their home court. UCF is eighth in the Big 12 with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamichael Stillwell averaging 4.5.

The Sun Devils are 2-5 in conference games. Arizona State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCF’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 79.6 points per game, 2.6 more than the 77.0 UCF allows to opponents.

The Knights and Sun Devils match up Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Kugel is averaging 15 points for the Knights. Themus Fulks is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Odum is averaging 17.2 points and 6.6 assists for the Sun Devils. Massamba Diop is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 78.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points.

