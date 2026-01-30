UC Santa Barbara wins 62-48 over UC San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Miro Little scored 15 points as UC Santa Barbara beat UC San Diego 62-48 on Thursday…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Miro Little scored 15 points as UC Santa Barbara beat UC San Diego 62-48 on Thursday night.

Little added eight rebounds for the Gauchos (14-7, 7-3 Big West Conference). Zion Sensley added 10 points while shooting 3 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc while he also had seven rebounds. Aidan Mahaney shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding three steals.

Bol Dengdit led the Tritons (15-7, 5-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and six rebounds. UC San Diego also got 10 points and three steals from Tom Beattie.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.