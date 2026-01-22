UC Santa Barbara secures 107-67 victory over Cal Poly

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Zion Sensley had 20 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 107-67 victory over Cal Poly on…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Zion Sensley had 20 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 107-67 victory over Cal Poly on Thursday night.

Sensley added seven rebounds for the Gauchos (12-7, 5-3 Big West Conference). CJ Shaw scored 16 points while going 6 of 9 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Aidan Mahaney went 6 of 9 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Jake Davis led the Mustangs (7-13, 3-5) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Hamad Mousa added 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.