UC Riverside visits UC Davis following Worthy’s 22-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (7-13, 2-6 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-8, 4-4 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (7-13, 2-6 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-8, 4-4 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits UC Davis after Marqui Worthy scored 22 points in UC Riverside’s 80-66 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Aggies have gone 8-3 in home games. UC Davis scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Highlanders are 2-6 in conference matchups. UC Riverside has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UC Davis averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.7 per game UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UC Davis gives up.

The Aggies and Highlanders match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Sevilla is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 13.2 points. Nils Cooper is averaging 13 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Osiris Grady is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Highlanders. Andrew Henderson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 84.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.