UC Riverside visits CSU Bakersfield following Alexander’s 35-point performance

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-9, 1-2 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-9, 1-3 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts UC Riverside after Jaden Alexander scored 35 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 81-79 win over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Roadrunners are 5-3 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is eighth in the Big West in rebounding with 32.2 rebounds. Pierre Geneste Jr. leads the Roadrunners with 6.4 boards.

The Highlanders are 1-2 against conference opponents. UC Riverside has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

CSU Bakersfield scores 73.6 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 78.9 UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of CSU Bakersfield have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailin Smith is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Roadrunners. Ron Jessamy is averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games.

Andrew Henderson is averaging 16.2 points for the Highlanders. De’Undrae Perteete Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

