UC Riverside hosts Cal Poly following Plumtree’s 31-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (8-14, 4-6 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (8-14, 3-7 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits UC Riverside after Troy Plumtree scored 31 points in Cal Poly’s 104-79 victory against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Highlanders are 5-4 in home games. UC Riverside has a 4-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mustangs are 4-6 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is third in the Big West scoring 80.9 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

UC Riverside is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly’s 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than UC Riverside has given up to its opponents (47.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Henderson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Marqui Worthy is shooting 37.0% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

Hamad Mousa is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 20.4 points and six rebounds. Cayden Ward is averaging 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 78.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

