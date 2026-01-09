UC Riverside faces UCSD after Wickstrom’s 24-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (5-9, 3-1 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (9-5, 4-0 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

UC Riverside Highlanders (5-9, 3-1 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (9-5, 4-0 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces UCSD after Hannah Wickstrom scored 24 points in UC Riverside’s 64-42 win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Tritons are 5-2 in home games. UCSD ranks eighth in the Big West with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Erin Condron averaging 5.4.

The Highlanders have gone 3-1 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside ranks third in the Big West allowing 59.9 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

UCSD averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.8 per game UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 60.2 points per game, 0.3 more than the 59.9 UCSD allows.

The Tritons and Highlanders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Condron is scoring 14.0 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Tritons. Rosa Smith is averaging 14.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the last 10 games.

Kaylani Polk averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc. Wickstrom is averaging 21.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 61.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 11.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.