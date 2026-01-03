UC Irvine visits Monegro and CSU Fullerton

UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-9, 1-2 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-9, 1-2 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -4.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hosts UC Irvine after Jefferson Monegro scored 25 points in CSU Fullerton’s 95-84 victory over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Titans have gone 4-2 in home games. CSU Fullerton ranks eighth in the Big West with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Landon Seaman averaging 1.8.

The Anteaters are 3-0 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

CSU Fullerton makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). UC Irvine averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.7 per game CSU Fullerton allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Ward is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Titans. Monegro is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jurian Dixon is shooting 44.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Anteaters. Andre Henry is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 88.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

