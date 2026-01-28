UC Irvine plays conference foe Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-4, 7-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (14-7, 7-2 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 11 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-4, 7-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (14-7, 7-2 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Evans and UC Irvine host Quandre Bullock and Hawaii in Big West play.

The Anteaters are 6-3 in home games. UC Irvine has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rainbow Warriors are 7-2 against Big West opponents. Hawaii scores 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game.

UC Irvine makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Hawaii averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that UC Irvine allows.

The Anteaters and Rainbow Warriors face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurian Dixon is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 15.6 points. Evans is averaging 12.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.1 blocks over the last 10 games.

Isaac Johnson is shooting 51.6% and averaging 12.9 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Harry Rouhliadeff is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

