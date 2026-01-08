UC Irvine hosts Majstorovic and Long Beach State

Long Beach State Beach (5-10, 1-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (11-5, 4-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 10…

Long Beach State Beach (5-10, 1-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (11-5, 4-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -10.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits UC Irvine after Petar Majstorovic scored 25 points in Long Beach State’s 74-66 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Anteaters are 5-3 on their home court. UC Irvine is second in the Big West in team defense, allowing 66.9 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

The Beach are 1-2 in conference play. Long Beach State is ninth in the Big West with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Majstorovic averaging 2.1.

UC Irvine averages 78.9 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 77.4 Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State scores 8.0 more points per game (74.9) than UC Irvine gives up (66.9).

The Anteaters and Beach face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derin Saran is averaging 12.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Anteaters. Jurian Dixon is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Majstorovic is averaging 14.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Beach. Gavin Sykes is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Beach: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

