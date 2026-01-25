UC Irvine earns 61-59 victory against UC San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurian Dixon’s 12 points, which included the go-ahead floater with 28 seconds to play, helped UC…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurian Dixon’s 12 points, which included the go-ahead floater with 28 seconds to play, helped UC Irvine defeat UC San Diego 61-59 on Saturday night.

Dixon went 6 of 17 from the field (0 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Anteaters (14-7, 7-2 Big West Conference). Andre Henry scored 12 points, going 4 of 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Kyle Evans had 10 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field.

Leo Beath led the way for the Tritons (15-6, 5-4) with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Hudson Mayes added 12 points for UCSD. Tom Beattie finished with eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.

