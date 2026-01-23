UC Davis visits UC Riverside after Wickstrom’s 30-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (13-6, 6-2 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-12, 4-4 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (13-6, 6-2 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-12, 4-4 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on UC Davis after Hannah Wickstrom scored 30 points in UC Riverside’s 74-68 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Highlanders have gone 5-3 in home games. UC Riverside is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Aggies are 6-2 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is third in the Big West with 14.1 assists per game led by Ryann Bennett averaging 3.7.

UC Riverside scores 61.8 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 63.7 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game UC Riverside allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wickstrom is shooting 49.2% and averaging 22.0 points for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Bennett is averaging 15.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Nyla Epps is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

