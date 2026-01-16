UC Davis visits UC Irvine following Sussex’s 20-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (12-5, 5-1 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (15-2, 6-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (12-5, 5-1 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (15-2, 6-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays UC Irvine after Avery Sussex scored 20 points in UC Davis’ 73-67 win against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Anteaters have gone 8-0 at home. UC Irvine is the leader in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 57.1 points while holding opponents to 34.6% shooting.

The Aggies are 5-1 in conference play. UC Davis ranks third in the Big West shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

UC Irvine averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.1 per game UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 13.5 more points per game (70.6) than UC Irvine allows to opponents (57.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Wynn is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals. Hunter Hernandez is shooting 45.5% and averaging 23.1 points over the past 10 games.

Ryann Bennett is averaging 16.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Nyla Epps is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 10-0, averaging 75.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

