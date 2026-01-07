UC Davis visits Shaw and UCSB

UC Davis Aggies (8-6, 1-2 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (9-6, 2-2 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (8-6, 1-2 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (9-6, 2-2 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces UC Davis after CJ Shaw scored 20 points in UCSB’s 74-65 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Gauchos are 6-1 in home games. UCSB has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 1-2 in Big West play. UC Davis averages 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

UCSB averages 78.7 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 75.2 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 7.1 more points per game (80.4) than UCSB allows to opponents (73.3).

The Gauchos and Aggies square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Sensley is averaging 10.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Gauchos. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Connor Sevilla is shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 14.5 points. Nils Cooper is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 80.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

