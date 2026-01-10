UC Davis visits Cal Poly after Mousa’s 34-point showing

UC Davis Aggies (9-6, 2-2 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-11, 2-3 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

UC Davis Aggies (9-6, 2-2 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-11, 2-3 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts UC Davis after Hamad Mousa scored 34 points in Cal Poly’s 95-90 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Mustangs are 3-3 on their home court. Cal Poly has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Aggies have gone 2-2 against Big West opponents. UC Davis ranks second in the Big West shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

Cal Poly scores 81.2 points, 5.3 more per game than the 75.9 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Cal Poly gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mousa averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 21.7 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Cayden Ward is averaging 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Nils Cooper is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 11.7 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 80.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 82.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.