UC Davis visits Cal Poly after Mousa’s 34-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (9-6, 2-2 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-11, 2-3 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

UC Davis Aggies (9-6, 2-2 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-11, 2-3 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on UC Davis after Hamad Mousa scored 34 points in Cal Poly’s 95-90 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Mustangs are 3-3 in home games. Cal Poly gives up 85.7 points and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 2-2 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is second in the Big West scoring 81.2 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

Cal Poly is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.8% UC Davis allows to opponents. UC Davis averages 81.2 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 85.7 Cal Poly gives up.

The Mustangs and Aggies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mousa is scoring 21.7 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Mustangs. Cayden Ward is averaging 15.4 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

Nils Cooper is shooting 55.8% and averaging 14.6 points for the Aggies. Isaiah Chappell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 80.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 82.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.