UC Davis hosts Williams and CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (8-10, 3-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (9-7, 2-3 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton visits UC Davis after Christian WIlliams scored 21 points in CSU Fullerton’s 86-79 win against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Aggies have gone 6-2 in home games. UC Davis is third in the Big West scoring 81.0 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Titans are 3-3 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton ranks sixth in the Big West with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Cofield averaging 4.0.

UC Davis averages 81.0 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 85.6 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

The Aggies and Titans meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nils Cooper is averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Joshua Ward is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Titans. Williams is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 82.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 85.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

